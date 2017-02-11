New Vols offensive line coach Wells was arrested last year

Old foes McMinn Central and McMinn County will be featured in 2017's first Friday Night Football Game of the Week.More
Old foes McMinn Central and McMinn County will be featured in 2017's first Friday Night Football Game of the Week.More
Less than a week after getting a massive contract extension, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left practice on Sunday after likely suffering from heat-related issues.More
Less than a week after getting a massive contract extension, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left practice on Sunday after likely suffering from heat-related issues.More