UPDATE: CPD investigating stabbing on O' Neal Street

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing on O' Neal Street. 

The incident happened just before midnight Friday night. Upon arrival, CPD located the victim a block away from O'Neal Street holding his bleeding lower abdomen. HCEMS were called and transported the victim to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries. 

The victim and witness statements provided police with a detailed description of the suspect. Police were able to locate the suspect, Charles Brown, 49, moments later in the area, due to the victim's description. 

Through an investigation, police determined that both Brown and the victim were involved in an altercation which escalated and resulted in the suspect brandishing a pocket knife. During the disorder the suspect reportedly cut the victim in the lower abdomen. 

Brown was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. 

There is no word yet on the extent of the victim's injuries.

