Alabama Court: Man can keep car son used to haul pot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals is overturning a decision by a judge who let the state seize the car of a man whose adult son was accused of transporting marijuana.

A decision released Friday says a Shelby County judge approved the seizure of a 1990 Chevrolet after Nathaniel Wallace III was arrested on marijuana charges in 2014. Police say he had used the car to haul and sell marijuana.

But the man's father, Nathaniel Wallace Jr., appealed arguing that the car actually was his and he didn't know what his son was doing. The father says he often lent the car to his daughter and son, who had no prior drug convictions.

The appeals court agreed, saying the judge was wrong to let the state seize the car.

