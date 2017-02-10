TN lawmakers propose bill to eliminate diaper tax

Having a baby can be expensive but now there is a push in the Tennessee Legislature to ease some of the costs for new parents.

Two lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would eliminate tax on diapers.

The bill is aimed at reducing the state’s sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products and over-the-counter medicine, putting more money in parents’ pockets.

"It's a lot of money on top of everything else that comes with a new baby,” said new mom-to-be Sarah Daniel.

Daniel told Channel 3 eliminating the tax would help her family.

“It would be nice to not have to worry about the added tax on diapers on top of the already expensive diapers. I'm going to be buying a lot of them over the course of the first few years,” said Daniel.

According to the website, BabyCenter.com, during a baby’s first year parents spend nearly $900 on disposable diapers.

Add that to the expense of childcare, food and clothing and the costs really add up.

The sales tax on diapers in Chattanooga is 9.25%.

It’s not the first time lawmakers have tried to pass a bill cutting tax on diapers.

The bill was proposed last year but failed.

Similar bills have been introduced in other states.