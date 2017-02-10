Bradley Co. Sheriff seeking suspect in attempted robbery

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying a woman wanted for an attempted robbery in December.

The incident happened at a convenience store in Charleston on December 12 at around 6:00 a.m.

Investigators say the woman told the store clerk she was armed. The clerk never saw a weapon, and the suspect left the store empty handed.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The female suspect is described as white and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was wearing a red Alabama jacket at the time of this incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office crime tip hotline at 423-728-7336.

