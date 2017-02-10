Red Bank Food City's Karen Reid wins Volunteerism Award

Karen Reid, an employee of Food City in Red Bank, has been awarded for her volunteer efforts. In 2002 Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer created the company's annual Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, to reward outstanding volunteerism among their associates.

“Throughout the years, our company has wholly dedicated itself to serving the citizens of the communities in which we operate,” said Smith. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous organizations in support of their communities and we felt it needful to formally recognize their selfless contributions.”

Befittingly, the program was entitled in memory of Food City’s beloved former president and board vice-chairman of 47 years, Claude P. Varney. Varney was well-known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One winner is selected from each location. Store winners then move on to compete at district level, where twelve overall district winners are selected.

After reviewing the numerous organizations to which they volunteer their time and talents, it’s not hard to see why these individuals were selected to receive the volunteerism award for their district:

The twelve district winners attended a special corporate luncheon, where they were publicly recognized for their outstanding service achievements with an award and a $250 contribution to their charity of choice. From among the district winners, two divisional winners will next be selected and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner will be selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.

“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is committed to providing our associates the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” summarized Smith.

Here is more information on Karen Reid:

Delivered Lunch to Firefighters Fighting Brush Fire on Signal Mountain

Helped Paint McCallie Avenue Mural Chattanooga’s Fallen Five

Assisted with Donations and Helped Feed Volunteers

Helped paint the mural (4 hours)

Awana Leader and Girls Director - 4 Years

(60 hours per year)

Teaches Bible verses to youth

In charge of leaders and lesson plans

Vacation Bible School

(Varies per year)

Served as Snack Coordinator and Assistant Director Train teen helpers Set up snacks for children Contact organizations for donations of supplies and snack items



Prepared Meals for Needy Families and Homeless

Prepare meals for people in the area that are going through tough times

Provide meals for a homeless man 2-3 times per week Co-workers and neighbors



WMBW Radio