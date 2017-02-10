Durham moves to have federal case dismissed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Durham moves to have federal case dismissed

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Durham School Services has asked judges to dismiss the federal class-action case against the school bus services company.

The response filed Thursday says the school bus company should not be held liable for the November 2016 crash that claimed the lives of six elementary school students who attended Woodmore Elementary School. Several other students aboard the bus were injured.

The driver, 24-year-old Johntony Walker, was driving above posted speed limits on a road not part of the usual school bus' route, Chattanooga police said shortly after the crash.

Durham is contracted by Hamilton County to provide school bus service for student transportation to schools.

