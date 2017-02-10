Pres. Trump holds joint news Conference with Japanese Prime Mini - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pres. Trump holds joint news Conference with Japanese Prime Minister

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AP photo President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AP photo

President Trump holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe in the East Room of the White House.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House with a warm embrace.

Trump greeted Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. The two men embraced before entering the building together.

Trump and Abe will hold talks in the Oval Office, followed by a joint news conference and a working lunch in the State Dining Room.

The two leaders will depart on Air Force One on Friday afternoon for a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.