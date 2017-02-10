UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies cyclist killed on Suck Creek - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies cyclist killed on Suck Creek Road

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the death of a cyclist struck on Suck Creek Road.

The call came in around 9:40 a.m.Friday morning. 

Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene. Officials say the victim, Cameron Reese, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials closed the 2300 block of Suck Creek Road for first-responders to safely work. 

Drivers in the area were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The name of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.