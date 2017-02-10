UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies cyclist killed on Suck Creek Road

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the death of a cyclist struck on Suck Creek Road.

The call came in around 9:40 a.m.Friday morning.

Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene. Officials say the victim, Cameron Reese, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials closed the 2300 block of Suck Creek Road for first-responders to safely work.

Drivers in the area were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The name of the driver has not been released.

