Man charged with sexual battery of 15-year-old at school bus stop

A Chattanooga man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school bus stop in the 500 block of N. Willow Street.

Donta Devoe Williams was charged with sexual battery after he touched the girl multiple times while she was waiting for a school bus Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

She also told police she attempted to walk away from Williams during the sexual advances.

The victim told her grandmother about the assault, and she was able to identify Williams to police.

Williams admitted to police that he touching the girl's face and buttocks, as well as attempting to kiss the victim.

His bond was set at $20,000.