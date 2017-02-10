Georgia pays $225K to settle lawsuit with anti-gay pastor

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials have agreed to pay $225,000 to a man who said his job offer was rescinded after videos emerged of him giving sermons criticizing gay rights and evolution.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/2kaYnNS ) reports that Georgia Department of Public Health agreed last month to settle the religious discrimination lawsuit filed by Dr. Eric Walsh.

Walsh was a Pasadena, California health department official in 2014 when he was offered a job to run the Department of Public Health's northwest Georgia operations.

That offer was withdrawn after videos surfaced in California of sermons that Walsh had given as a preacher describing evolution as a "Satanic belief."

Officials have denied wrongdoing, saying they rescinded the offer because Walsh hadn't reported his outside employment as a pastor, not because of the sermons.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

