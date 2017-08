UPDATE: Service has been restored to the East Elmwood area after a morning water main break, according to Tennessee American Water.

Residents affected should flush their water lines, using the cold water faucet with high volume, such as a bath faucet.

PREVIOUS STORY: A water main break on E. Elmwood Dr. has shut off water in some parts of the Red Bank area. Streets impacted are East Elmwood and Whitehall Road.

Tennessee American Water says crews began on the water main break around 5:45 AM Friday morning.

There is no estimated time when the repair will be finished.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments.