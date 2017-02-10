Amish Classic Colby cheese recalled in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Amish Classic Colby cheese recalled in Tennessee

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the manufacturer of Amish Classic Colby deli horn cheese has recalled several lot numbers and instructed wholesalers and retailers to stop selling their stock.

The action comes after the Agriculture Department discovered listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the cheese from a store in Trenton, Tennessee.

State agriculture officials urged anyone who purchased any of the items not to consume them. No illnesses have been reported in Tennessee.

The product sold as sliced deli cheese and has item number 55209. The manufacturer is recalling lot numbers 110316V02, 110316V03 and 110316V04. The company is also removing packaged Amish Classic Colby Cheese with item numbers 55241 and 55245 cut from the suspect 55209 product. Meijer's Colby-jack deli horn lot number 110316V08 and Meijer's Colby deli horn lot number 110216V05 are also part of the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

