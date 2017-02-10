A cold start, then warming with rain this weekend

Good Friday. Grab the coat! It is a cold start to your Friday with temps in the 20s this morning. This cold snap is short-lived, however. This afternoon we will climb into a very tolerable 59 degrees with sunny skies.

Saturday will get even warmer. We will start with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs in the afternoon will get into the low 60s. Clouds will build through the day as a cold front approaches from the west. That may also deliver a few light showers through the afternoon into Saturday night.

Sunday the front will press through. Rain will be likely Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rain will taper off through the afternoon, and we will be ridiculously warm with highs in the low 70s.

The cool air will move in behind the front Monday as temps drop back into the low 40s for lows and mid to upper 50s for highs.

For the complete forecast, get the WRCB Weather app for your smartphone or tablet . David Karnes

FRIDAY: