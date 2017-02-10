UPDATE: Fire damages building on East ML King Blvd

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters are still on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze in downtown Chattanooga. The initial alarm was received at 1:01 AM, and six fire companies were dispatched to a commercial fire at 500 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The first firefighters on the scene said smoke and flames were visible all around the old 2-story brick building. Captain Dale Dodd with Engine 12 said his firefighters entered the structure from the rear while other firefighters forced their way in through the front door. The firefighters conducted a quick primary and secondary search, but did not find anyone inside.

When the fire broke through the roof, Battalion Chief Ashley May, the incident commander, ordered all of the firefighters out of the building, and called for a 2-alarm to bring in six additional fire companies. There was some initial concern that the fire might threaten the Douglas Heights apartment building that houses UTC students. Though firefighters were there to keep the fire away from Douglas Heights, smoke was getting inside the building. Chief May asked Chattanooga police to check on that building and see if they could close the outside vents. Once that was accomplished, the students were asked to shelter in place.

Meantime firefighters with 12 fire companies surrounded the building on fire, using hand-held hoselines and master streams from several aerials overhead. It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.The building previously housed what local residents knew as the Half Note Lounge, but the owner said it's been vacant for years. The fire completely destroyed that building, but the firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to an adjacent building, formerly known as the Whole Note Lounge.

MLK boulevard is completely shut down at the intersection with Douglas Street and will likely remain shut down through the Friday morning rush hour while firefighters finish putting out hot spots. Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County Marine Rescue Rehab and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue also provided assistance on the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: ML King Boulevard at Douglas Street will be shut down most likely through the morning rush hour.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they searched and found no one in the building. Twelve fire companies responded to the 2-alarm fire.

The building is 2 stories and is currently vacant, it was formerly called the Half Note, according to fire officials.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire started early Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga, damaging a commercial building.

The fire is on Douglas Street and East M.L. King Boulevard, which is very close to University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student housing.

A fire spokesperson says the flames were through the roof.

Calls regarding the fire came in at just after 1 a.m. As of approximately 2:45 a.m. the fire was out.

Chattanooga Fire Department did call for additional crews to respond to the scene.

There are no injuries reported at this time. There are several roads blocked off in the area due to fire crews needing to run their equipment across the street.

