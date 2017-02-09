UPDATE: Police investigating person shot in East Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police investigating person shot in East Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot on the 2600 block of E. 41st Street Thursday night.

Officials say the call came in around 10:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located 25-year-old Karin Alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene to provide medical treatment, and later transported the victim to a local hospital. 

Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a reported shooting in East Chattanooga Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 10:01 from the 2600 block of E.41st Street.

Police say they arrived at the scene to find the victim unconscious and a witness that would not cooperate with the investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis

    Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:29:25 GMT
    North Korea say that leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People's Army announced its preparing to create "enveloping fire" near the...More
    North Korea say that leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People's Army announced its preparing to create "enveloping fire" near the U.S. military hub in the Pacific.More

  • US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag

    US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:29:12 GMT
    U.S. World War II veteran returns a calligraphy-covered Japanese flag he took from a dead soldier 73 years ago to tearful and grateful family.More
    U.S. World War II veteran returns a calligraphy-covered Japanese flag he took from a dead soldier 73 years ago to tearful and grateful family.More

  • 10 Things to Know for Today

    10 Things to Know for Today

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:28:30 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know: Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues; Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis; Dubai magnate tied to Trump brand seeks new ventures abroad.More
    Among 10 Things to Know: Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues; Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis; Dubai magnate tied to Trump brand seeks new ventures abroad.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.