UPDATE: Police investigating person shot in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot on the 2600 block of E. 41st Street Thursday night.
Officials say the call came in around 10:01 p.m.
Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located 25-year-old Karin Alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene to provide medical treatment, and later transported the victim to a local hospital.
Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting is currently under investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.
