UPDATE: Police investigating person shot in East Chattanooga

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot on the 2600 block of E. 41st Street Thursday night.

Officials say the call came in around 10:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located 25-year-old Karin Alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene to provide medical treatment, and later transported the victim to a local hospital.

Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

