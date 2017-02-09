Better Business Bureau warning of IRS scam

New steps are being taken during the 2017 tax season to protect Tennesseans from having their tax refunds stolen.

Many people file early to get a refund back quickly but this year some early filers will notice a delay.

A new law will delay refunds if you file early. Refund checks for many people won't be released until February 15 because of ramped up efforts to cut down on fraud and identity theft. Those impacted include people claiming an earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit.

The Better Business Bureau is once again warning people to watch out for what's known as the IRS scam.

"That's where you have the telemarketers calling people and saying they represent the IRS and you owe money and if you don't pay immediately, they're going to have you arrested," said Jim Winsett with the Chattanooga Better Business Bureau.

The scam isn't new but people continue to fall for it.

"Many people get ready to do their taxes and all of a sudden they find out someone has filed their taxes already," Winsett told Channel 3.

Employers were required to send out W-2 forms by the end of January. Experts say if you haven't received them by now you should have.

This year accountants will have extra time to prepare your taxes and you'll have a few more days to get your taxes filed.

Taxes are typically due on April 15 but that date falls on a Saturday. Emancipation Day will be observed the following Monday so that pushes the tax deadline to April 18.

If you believe someone has stolen your identity and already filed your taxes, you'll need to contact the IRS.