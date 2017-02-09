Lawsuit filed against Durham School Services over February 2016 crash in East Ridge

A lawsuit has been filed against Durham School Services over a crash that happened almost a year ago in East Ridge.

The lawsuit says plaintiffs, Wanda Linger and James Gray, are suing the company and the bus driver, Victoria Appleberry.

The suit claims Appleberry ran a stop sign at the intersection of Fike Drive and South Moore Road on February 11, 2016, causing Wanda Linger to hit the school bus.

The plaintiffs claim they received numerous injuries from the crash.

The suit says the plaintiffs are asking for Durham and the driver to be held liable for the crash, along with "a judgment against the defendants, in an amount determined by the jury."

The lawsuit does not say if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Here's is the entire lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court on February 6, 2017: