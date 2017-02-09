Hand washing, food handling issues cost popular buffet passing grade

Some bad news this week for a popular restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe. The newly reopened Golden Corral at 760 Battlefield Parkway scored a 62.

The inspector found several problems with hand washing. She saw employees repeatedly handle raw food, then ready-to-eat food, without washing their hands. Some employees also handled dirty dishes and then clean, and cleaned counter tops then handled food without washing their hands in between.

Employee drinks were scattered throughout the kitchen, including above and next to food that would be served to customers.

Several foods were held either too warm or too cool, foods were left out for long periods at room temperature and foods were thawed and cooled improperly. Dirty dishes and utensils were stored as clean, utensils were kept in chemical sanitizer and then used in food without first being dried or rinsed off and the inspector found a heavy ice accumulation on the floor, walls and racks on the walk-in freezer.

The restaurant improved its score to a 96 on a second inspection, but the restaurant still had some issues with hand washing. The inspector noted the restaurant manager would need to submit a written procedure on using holding times for food including specifics for restaurant policy.

A good note to pass along from a recent Restaurant Report Card. Big River Grille at 222 Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga improved its score from a 77 to a 92 in the kitchen and corrected a problem with roaches in a dry storage area.

Many restaurants fared well and some posted perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Baskin Robbins, 6510 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 401 Broad Street, Chattanooga

Fresh Pot Café, 5425 Highway 153, Hixson

Frogurt Land, 9408 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

Happy Cakes, 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

RC Grill, 5600 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Baskin Robbins, 2847 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Cold Creek Growlers, 3503 Highway 411 North, Suite 106, Chatsworth

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia.

Hamilton County

City Café, 901 Carter Street, Chattanooga: 78

Baskin Robbins, 4767 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 81

Starbucks Coffee at Erlanger, 975 East 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 83

Street, Chattanooga: 83 China Garden, 4839 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 91

Soul Food Express, 618 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Forbidden City, 2273 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 93

Domino’s, 4155 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 94

Starbucks Coffee, 1951 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 95

Taqueria Antique Guatemala, 2005 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 96

Beef O’Brady’s, 5958 Snow Hill Road, Ooltewah: 96

Buffalo Shack, 1512 Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Bones, 7601 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Sonic Drive-In, 4407 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

KFC – Long John Silver, 4856 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

The Chattanoogan Broad Street Grill, 1201 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Blue Orleans, 1463 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Pizza Hut Carry Out, 4850 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 98

Old Plantation BBQ, 1515 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Penn Station, 5241 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Chick-fil-A, 209 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga: 98

Western Sizzlin, 6021 Relocation Way, Ooltewah: 98

Rumor’s, 3884 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 98

Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish, 3202 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

IHOP, 5814 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Captain D’s, 2008 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Krystal, 5120 Hunter Road, Chattanooga: 99

Taco Bell, 5439 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

Lighthouse Chocolates, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Federal Bake Shop, 1966 Northpoint Boulevard, Hixson: 99

Smoothie King, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Guthrie’s, 5203 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Domino’s, 5730 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Penn Station Subs, 411 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Papa John’s, 5940 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Waffle House, 909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 94

Sonic Drive-In, 1783 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 95

Dunkin’ Donuts, 589 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 97

Dade County

No inspections this week

Murray County

Subway, 79 Highway 286 D, Eton: 84

Burger King, 1105 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 89

Edna’s Restaurant, 1300 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 99

Walker County

Hardee’s, 300 McFarland Avenue, Rossville: 89

Rock City Big Rock Café, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain: 93

Subway, 8175 Highway 27, Rock Spring: 96

Starbucks, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain: 99

The Brick Oven, 8009 North Highway 27, Rock Spring: 99

Whitfield County

Subway, 815 Shugart Road, Dalton: 80

Taqueria Paisanos, 1113 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 87

Subway, 142 Carbondale Road, Dalton: 89

Walnut Hill Farm, 800 Lee Bryant Road, Dalton: 89

Big John’s Express, 1806 South Dixie Highway, Suite A, Dalton: 91

Chelsea’s Cup and Saucer, 501 South Thornton Avenue, Dalton: 91

Marco’s Pizza, 785 Shugart Road, Suite 8, Dalton: 91

Conductor’s Bar and Grill, 319 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 92

Sonic Drive-In, 2702 Airport Road, Dalton: 92

KFC, 1519 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

Ann’s Place, 2499 Abutment Road, Dalton: 93

Mr. Biscuit, 1904 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face: 94

The Sweet Spot, 336 South Hamilton Street, Dalton: 95

Zaxby’s, 872 College Drive, Dalton: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.