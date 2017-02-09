SUV drives into South Chickamauga Creek

For the second time in three days, a car has driven into a body of water. On Thursday afternoon, it was in South Chickamauga Creek near the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

Audubon Acres employees said they saw a vehicle drive past the visitor center and continue on until it was out of sight.

When the car didn't return, they investigate and few minutes later, spotted the vehicle in the creek. The vehicle was still upright and partially submerged, and the driver was still sitting in the driver's seat.

When Chattanooga firefighters from Station 21 arrived moments later, they spotted the employee and the driver of the vehicle walking on the road toward the visitor's center.

The driver was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not available. Chattanooga police traffic investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened.