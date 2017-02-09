'Bathroom Bill' resurrected by Tennessee lawmakers

A bill making its way through the state capital in Nashville would force public school students to use the restroom based on the gender on their birth certificates.

It's a similar bill that North Carolina introduced in 2016, which caused widespread controversy across the country. The NBA rescheduled their All-Star Game in protest, moving the game to New Orleans.

House Bill HB0888 and Senate Bill SB0771 were filed by Rep. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Sen. Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet), and has created its own controversy, with critics fearing discrimination against members of the LBGTQ community.

The bill reads, in part:

"Public schools shall require that a student use student restroom and locker room facilities that are assigned for use by persons of the same sex as the sex indicated on the student's original birth certificate."

A news conference is expected soon.