A portion of US-27 North in Hamilton County will be closed for construction on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017.

TDOT officials say a contractor will have a temporary right lane closure from I-24 to Main Street between the hours of 7 p.m Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the road work is to set Phase 1 beams in preparation for the new U.S. 27 Bridge over Norfollk Southern Railroad.

Ramp traffic will not be affected. The construction work is weather permitting.