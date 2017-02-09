Tennessee Highway Patrol mulls addition of body cameras - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Highway Patrol mulls addition of body cameras

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is exploring the idea of equipping its troopers with body cameras.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2kEaTr5 ) that the idea is included in a request for information about the possible purchase. The request also seeks out new cameras in police cars that record incidents on the road.

It says body cameras are necessary for trooper protection and accurate, complete documentation.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller says the move doesn't indicate a policy shift, but a search for more cost-effective in-vehicle equipment.

The request says the Highway Patrol will test out some equipment in April. The agency would still need to solicit bids for a body cameras contract.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

