Severe storm injures 7, destroys homes in southeast Georgia

STILSON, Ga. (AP) - An emergency official in southeast Georgia says seven people are injured after a severe storm struck overnight near Statesboro.

Ted Wynn, emergency management director for Bulloch County, said a suspected tornado hit the rural community of Stilson at about 4 a.m. Thursday. He said three homes were completely destroyed and another was badly damaged.

No one was killed but seven people were taken to hospitals, mostly for cuts and abrasions caused by flying debris. Wynn said three people with the most serious injuries were taken to Savannah, 40 miles away, for medical treatment.

The damage occurred in a sparsely populated area about 15 miles southeast of Statesboro, home to Georgia Southern University.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.