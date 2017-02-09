RECALL: La-Z-Boy power recliner

La-Z-Boy is recalling a series of recliners due to a shock hazard,

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power supply housing for certain La-Z-Boy recliners equipped with a power lift seat can crack and break, exposing electrical components and creating a shock hazard.

No injuries have been reported so far.



The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric lift chairs, The Clayton Luxury-Lift (model 1hl562) and Power Lift (model 1ml562), and Luxury-Lift (models 1lf505 and 1lf819). They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with models 1ll320, 1ll508, 1ll515, 1lm320, 1lm508 and 1lm515. The power supply enables the chair's seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position. The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3½ inches by 3½ inches. Only power supplies with lot #150113 are included in this recall. The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.

.

The chairs were sold at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and independent furniture stores nationwide and online at La-Z-Boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170 and provided free under warranty as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.



Consumers should stop using the power supplies immediately and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement at 855-592-9087 or www.la-z-boy.com (click on the recall button for more information).