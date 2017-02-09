3 IN YOUR TOWN: Your favorite pizza

February 9 is celebrated as National Pizza Day, and we asked you on Facebook what’s your favorite place to get a slice or two .. or an entire pie.

The Channel 3 Facebook Family went with a locally-owned establishment, New York Pizza Department on Highway 153 in Hixson.

So of course, we had to check it out for ourselves.

Erik and Laura Cilen make pizza with all-natural ingredients and even go so far as bringing in ingredients from Philadelphia to make their Philly cheesesteaks (yes, even “whiz wit”).

The Cilens do ask that you fold their New York-style pizza, no forks or knifes required.

“Come be part of our family. We get to know our customers on a name-to-name basis,” Erik Cilen said. “It’s not just pizza.”

