3 IN YOUR TOWN: Your favorite pizza - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 IN YOUR TOWN: Your favorite pizza

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Kristin Hodges
Connect
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Connect
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

February 9 is celebrated as National Pizza Day, and we asked you on Facebook what’s your favorite place to get a slice or two .. or an entire pie.

The Channel 3 Facebook Family went with a locally-owned establishment, New York Pizza Department on Highway 153 in Hixson.

So of course, we had to check it out for ourselves.

Erik and Laura Cilen make pizza with all-natural ingredients and even go so far as bringing in ingredients from Philadelphia to make their Philly cheesesteaks (yes, even “whiz wit”).

The Cilens do ask that you fold their New York-style pizza, no forks or knifes required.

“Come be part of our family. We get to know our customers on a name-to-name basis,” Erik Cilen said. “It’s not just pizza.”

Channel 3 is asking our viewers to submit people and places they would like to see highlighted in our newscasts. It’s simple: we want to know about good people in good places, doing good things.

HAVE AN IDEA? | Email John Martin

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.