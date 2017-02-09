Chilly and windy today, warming into the weekend

Good Thursday. We are waking up to a blustery Thursday. temps are in the 30s and winds are blowing from the NW at 10-20 mph. We have seen some overnight flurries in some of the higher elevations, but nothing major. Today will be dedicated to clearing out as the cold weather settles in. This afternoon will be sunny with a high of 47. We will see the cold air continuing to stream in tonight. We will drop to 27 degrees under clear skies by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we will start a warm up that will take us into the upper 50s Friday afternoon.

We will continue to warm this weekend. Saturday will start in the low 40s, and highs will climb into the low 60s. An approaching front will bring in some clouds and maybe a light sprinkle or two late Saturday.

Sunday will be really warm ahead of the front. Southerly winds will keep our temps mild starting at 56, and making it to near 70 late in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and the front will pass through in the afternoon bringing some showers and maybe a few storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

David Karnes

