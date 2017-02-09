Mocs 3-game road swing starts at Furman on Thursday

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com) -- The Chattanooga Mocs head to South Carolina this weekend for a tough two-game road trip. It starts with first-place in the Southern Conference on the line Thursday night at Furman before continuing Saturday night at Wofford.



The Paladins are atop the league standings at 9-2 with the Mocs and ETSU close behind at 8-3. They've won 14 straight SoCon home games and are on a six-game win streak overall.



Chattanooga is coming off a home sweep over UNCG (91-68) and Western Carolina (77-65). It heads to Greenville/Spartanburg led by South Carolina native Tre' McLean (Charleston) among five averaging double figures in league contests.



McLean's 14.2 point-per-game average leads the team ahead of Justin Tuoyo's 13.6. Tuoyo ranks among the nation's leaders in blocks (3rd, 3.1/gm) and field goal percentage (8th, 64.6%). Fellow senior Casey Jones is coming off one of his best performances of the year with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's win over Western.



Furman returns home from a three-game road trip with wins at UNCG, Mercer and The Citadel. Devin Sibley, who had 25 in the first meeting in Gig City, is one of the top guards in the league. He tallies 17.7 points per contest shooting an impressive 54.2 percent from the floor including 46.0 percent beyond the arc. Kris Acox (12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Daniel Fowler (11.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.3 apg) also score in double digits for a deep and talented squad.



Both games air on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. It's broadcast over the airwaves on Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga and worldwide via GoMocs.com as well as the iHeart Radio and TuneIn apps.



Chattanooga (17-6/8-3) at Furman (16-8/9-2) – 7 p.m. – WatchESPN (ESPN3)



16 road wins the last two seasons is tied for second-most in school history behind 17 over the past previous two campaigns (2015 & '16). Mack McCarthy's 1992 and '93 squads also won 16.

Justin Tuoyo has as many or more blocks (72) than 152 DI TEAMS (351 total).

The Mocs are 14th in the nation in steals (8.6/game). Greg Pryor (162) is 4th on the career list behind Casey Long (2004-07) in 3rd with 163. Tre' McLean (124) is ninth and Casey Jones (111) 11th.

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook's 10.0 point-per-game average in SoCon play marks all five starters averaging in double figures.

A win marks 18 on the season which would mark the 31st season, fourth in a row, with 18 or more.



Matt McCall on…

Thoughts on this road swing being one of the toughest in-conference in the nation:

"There's no question. You look at both of their home records, it proves that. They've both beaten the upper echelon teams in our league, and they're both licking their chops for when we get in there this week. The biggest thing is that this is a big game, because it's the next game. We've got to play the game possession-by-possession."



Thoughts on Furman specifically:

"They're playing better than anyone in our league right now. They haven't lost a SoCon game at home in more than two years. It's going to be a great atmosphere…I'm sure if it's not sold out, it will be close. We have to be at our best to win this game. We can't turn the ball over and be really, really good on the backboards. We have to make sure we do a great job on them defensively, because they don't beat themselves."



The Series

84th meeting.

54-29 series lead – 18-21 in Greenville.

48-26 in regular season SoCon matchups.

7-3 in the last 10 meetings…won the last two.

McCall is 2-1 vs. the Paladins…0-1 in Greenville.

Stat to Follow

The Paladins have six shooters making better than 35 percent from 3pt range. They combine to make 9.0 per game. The Mocs allow 5.3 per contest limiting to Furman to six in the first meeting.



WATCH the game on the WatchESPN App (ESPN3).



LISTEN on Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga or through the iHeart (search Real 96.1) and TuneIn (search Chattanooga Mocs) radio apps.



LINKS to tickets, live stats, video (ESPN3) and audio (Mocs Sports Network) are on GoMocs.com's men's basketball schedule page.