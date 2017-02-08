Live boxing returns to Chattanooga this Saturday

Marcus Rogers along with Grind Nation Boxing will host another live boxing event in downtown Chattanooga this Saturday, Feb. 11.

It all goes down at the Convention Center this Saturday, doors open at 6PM and the fights start at 7PM.

There will be 6 fights on the card with one heavy-weight bout. Rogers will be featured in the main event.

Tickets are $20 at the door with ring-side tables available.

Rogers, a Chattanooga native said, "our main goal is to show kids there is another lane, it's not on the streets. Also just bringing the family oriented events. People really come with their families. I think just to keep that example going, to say, you can do whatever you want to do. I had obstacles in my life, we got over them and we're just doing what we do now."