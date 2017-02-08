UPDATE: Victim in string of robberies: 'I got away safe'

UPDATE: Police are looking for a trio of thieves wanted in connection to a string of robberies.

They all happened within a two-mile radius of each other Tuesday night.

The first was reported on Cherokee Boulevard, the second at City Green Apartments and the third along the Riverwalk.

Police say they got away in a white four-door Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows, plastic hubcaps and a loud muffler.

One of the victims spoke to Channel 3 about the terrifying moments.

"I just threw my phone and it made contact with him. He came to a different stance and I was able to get away," he said.

The victim asked Channel 3 not to use his identity for his safety.

Three suspects got away prompting a search from police.

Authorities say all of the victim's gave the robbers what they wanted and that's a good move according to police.

They also say the best thing you can do during those tense moments is not to panic.

"Criminals seem to look for the ones that are in fear because they are more of an easy target, someone they can control and get what they want and get out," CPD Robbery Unit Sgt. Scott Bales.

Police say you can't completely prevent a robbery from happening but you can do things to detour one like being aware of your surroundings.

"I would suggest you not walk by yourself and get some help or some people to hang out with you especially if it's going to be at night time," he added.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call them at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say three robberies in under an hour Tuesday night may be connected.

Police say the first robbery was reported at 8:36 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard. A man was walking on the road when he says a black male got out of a white Hyundai and approached him with a gun, demanding his belongings. The man complied with the suspect.

The second robbery was reported from City Green Apartments at 8:58 p.m. A woman told police a black male approached her from behind with handgun and demanded her belongings. The victim complied with the suspect and says she saw him leaving the parking lot in a white sedan with tinted windows.

The last robbery was reported at 9:24 p.m. from Riverfront Parkway. A couple told police they were walking on the Riverwalk when a black male suspect approached them with a handgun and demanded their belongings. The couple says the suspect fled in the same white sedan that was described by the first two victims.

Police say the white Hyundai Sonata sedan the suspect is reportedly driving has tinted windows, plastic hubcaps and a loud muffler.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

