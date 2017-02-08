Severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A cold front will approach the Tennessee valley tonight. Showers will break out this evening and there may even be a thunderstorm or two. The Storm Prediction Center says we will be in a slight risk for severe storms tonight. After the cold front passes the temperatures will start dropping throughout the day on Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the northwest to 25 mph and will be quite gusty. A few flurries could develop in the Cumberland plateau and Blue Ridge mountains late tonight and early Thursday. Highs will be right after midnight tonight and will continue to drop into the 40s throughout the day.

Thursday night will be cold with lows in the 20's and lighter winds along with clear skies. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50's.

This weekend we will see mostly cloudy skies but temperatures will start to warm up with highs in the 60's Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers.

Monday should be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50's and a small chance for a shower.

Some of the weather charts are showing more rain moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50's.

