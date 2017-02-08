Multiple injuries after performers fall from circus high wire in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Multiple injuries after performers fall from circus high wire in south Florida

Posted: Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) –- Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota.

At least one patient is being transported to a local hospital with a condition classified as “trauma alert.”

The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking news.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.