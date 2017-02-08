What the Tech? Emoji secret code

Trying to get a teenager to spill their secrets isn't easy. In fact, one teenager I asked about these emoji's said they felt like they were betraying their generation! by telling me what some of the secret emoji and acronyms stand for. It had me...SMH, 'shaking my head'.

There are nearly 2-thousand emoji spread across twitter, facebook, instagram, snapchat and texting. Teenagers say they use them for two reasons. It's faster and unless you speak the language...it all looks sort of innocent. but some of it isn't.

This gas pump...isn't about filling up their car's tank. For some teens It stands for pot. "Got to get gas"? nope "Got to get weed". this electric plug stands for a drug connection. Leaves and a tree, that's marijuana too. pair them with a plug...they may be going to get drugs. they might use this puff of smoke too

420 is jargon for Marijuana, has been for a long time and teenagers are using it in text messages

Emojis are used to communicate about sex. images of cucumbers and eggplant are pretty obvious. So is this peach and seashell and this seemingly innocent face of a cat. They may be combined with eye balls which can mean a request for a nude picture. combined with this image of a tongue is another explanation not-safe-for-this newscast request.

Younger students use emoji to bully other students. This frog face sometimes is used to call people ugly.

Guess what though, as teenagers have discovered parents are starting to learn their 'secret code' they've moved to japanese acronyms or emoticons. I don't understand these...but if you happen to find them on your teenager's phones...just copy and paste into a search engine and you're likely to get the answer. FYI There's a worldwide consortium comes up with a unicode standard. The group met at the end of January and approved 51 new emoji which will be released later this year.

So stay tuned, the secret code will change again.