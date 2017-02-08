Chattanooga ranked 42nd best city in America

The US News and World Report top 100 cities list is out and Chattanooga comes in at 42 on the list.

The overall score for the Scenic City is a six point six out of 10.

The city moved up on the list due to the $120 million dollar Riverfront Project. The report claims the project paved the way for popular events like the Ironman Triathlon and the music festival, Riverbend.

Some other cities topping the list, Austin, Texas comes in at number one, Denver, Colorado second, and San Jose, California is the third best city to live in according to the list. Not too far from the top, Nashville is number 13.

You can see the full list here.