HCSO searching for theft suspect in Lakesite

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a theft suspect from a Lakesite business.
The theft was captured on surveillance video. Footage shows a white male, driving an older model white Ford Explorer, cut through a chain link fence and enter the business' storage lot.
When the suspect got to the lot, he can be seen stealing a red Suzuki King Quad ATV and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.
Anyone with information which would help identify this individual is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.