UPDATE: Seven displaced after morning fire on S Kelly Street

UPDATE: An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire that happened during morning rush hour as schools were opening.

It happened at a home on South Kelly Street. Seven people who lived inside got out safely but the home is a complete loss.

Russell Paris saw the fire from his home across the street.

"I saw dark smoke coming from under the porch and then a few minutes later we saw a place on the side of the house and it took off from there," Paris said.

It didn't take long for the flames to destroy the belongings of everyone who lived in the home.

Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department says smoke and fire can double in size by the minute.

"Once you get a fire going inside a house with furniture and other combustible items, it will grow very quickly," Garner said.

The seven people got out with just the clothes on their backs. Some didn't even have socks or shoes.

One woman sat covered with a fire fighter's jacket trying to stay warm.

Paris knew he could help, making a number of trips across the street giving his own belongings to his neighbors. At some points, even tying their shoes.

"Just clothes and shoes but they're going to need a lot more. They lost everything in the fire," Paris added.

One man's effort at making a devastating situation a little better because Paris said "it's the neighborly thing to do."

The Red Cross is helping the seven people displaced.

