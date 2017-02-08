Georgia State student shot in apartment building near campus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia State student shot in apartment building near campus

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia State University student has been shot in an apartment building just off campus in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells news outlets that the 20-year-old man was alert as he was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the victim was in good condition and did not live in the apartment building.

A university official confirmed the victim is a Georgia State University student.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

