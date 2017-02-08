Morning fog - warm, cloudy, and breezy

Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with more patchy areas of fog along with a few wet roadways. Be careful on the way in this morning. You can probably leave the jacket at home, however, as temps this morning are in the 50s. We will remain mostly cloudy through the day with temps climbing to about 67 this afternoon. Late today, an approaching cold front will push in a few scattered showers. That will intensify a bit late tonight as some scattered thunderstorms move through. While there is a marginal risk for severe weather for the area tonight, it looks like the biggest threat will be from gusty winds blowing down tree limbs here and there.

Overnight any storms will fade away, and we will see some cooler air filtering in. We will start our Thursday with lows in the low 40s. You will need the jacket all day Thursday as highs only get up to 46 only mostly sunny skies.

Friday will start cold. We will be in the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. Southerly winds will warm us back into the mid-50s in the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny.

We will be warm over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and near 70 Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the weekend with only a small chance for a few isolated showers this weekend.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: