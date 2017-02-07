Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing Flat Rock woman

The 2003 Dodge Caravan Phillips could be driving.

(WRCB) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who's been missing almost a week.

The Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Lisa Diane Allen Phillips left her home in Flat Rock, Alabama on February 1 and hasn't been seen since.

She was possibly driving a red 2003 Dodge Caravan. Phillips is 5’03” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office says Phillips suffers from manic bipolar disorder.

If you know where to find her, you're asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

