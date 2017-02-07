Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing Flat Rock woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing Flat Rock woman

Posted: Updated:
The 2003 Dodge Caravan Phillips could be driving. The 2003 Dodge Caravan Phillips could be driving.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL -

(WRCB) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who's been missing almost a week.

The Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Lisa Diane Allen Phillips left her home in Flat Rock, Alabama on February 1 and hasn't been seen since.

She was possibly driving a red 2003 Dodge Caravan. Phillips is 5’03” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office says Phillips suffers from manic bipolar disorder.

If you know where to find her, you're asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.