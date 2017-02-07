UPDATE: Suspect sought in "driveway repair" scam - again

UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a driveway repair scams.

The Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Willie Anthony Jeffery is wanted for Criminal Attempt to Commit Exploitation of an elderly person, due to the alleged scam.

In 2016, Jeffery and a partner, Rosemary Frame, were arrested for the same type of paving scam . Police caught them in the middle of running one of the scams and charged the duo.

Jeffery is described as 5’09” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has been staying in North Alabama and frequently visiting the North Georgia area.

Jeffery is driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck with an Alabama license plate. In September 2016, Jeffery was driving the same truck with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Signal Mountain police say Jeffery has reportedly been on the mountain in the last two weeks.

If you have any information about Willie Anthony Jeffery, you're asked to call Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 965-6863 ext. 1017.

