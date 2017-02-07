UPDATE: Driver dies after car flips into pond off Greenway View Dr.

UPDATE: The driver involved in a rollover crash on Greenway View drive has succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga police say that Charlie Allen, 75, died Wednesday morning from his injuries sustained from the crash that had his car end up in a pond near the Walmart.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man was rescued Tuesday evening after his car flipped into a pond near the Brainerd Walmart on Greenway View Drive.

NEW: CFD rescued older man from his car after it flipped into this retention pond on Greenway View Dr. Condition unknown. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Vw0ONzTlcq — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 7, 2017

According to Hamilton County 911 log, the call came in as a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 5:06 p.m.

Fire officials says the 2001 Cadillac coupe was completely under water with the 75-year-old driver trapped inside. Firefighters were able to pull the car onto its side by using the wrench on the fire truck and busted out the a window to get to the man.

Firefighters went into water, hoisted up the car & broke windows to rescue the man. Cause of the accident under investigation. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/0zfmY1RBex — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 7, 2017

Firefighters immediately began CPR until EMS arrived at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Driver is now at the hospital. Fire crews are removing his car from the water. No one else injured. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/4Ap1GIKBHR — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 7, 2017

Fire crews removed the car from the pond.

Car is now out of the water. Greenway View Drive should re-open soon. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/pQLO23utDs — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 7, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

