Ooltewah woman among nine arrested in drug bust in DeKalb Co.

Nine people were arrested in a drug bust on County Road 155 in Higdon in DeKalb County on Tuesday, including an Ooltewah woman.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they received several tips about drugs being at the residence. As a result of the search, officials have arrested nine people; seven adults and two juveniles. The juveniles were transported to the juvenile probation office in Fort Payne.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says, “The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit and Deputies did a great job on arresting these individuals thanks to the concerned citizen calling in tips or going to our website to submit these tips at www.dekalbcountysheriff.org.”

Arrested were: