Ooltewah woman among nine arrested in drug bust in DeKalb Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ooltewah woman among nine arrested in drug bust in DeKalb Co.

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

Nine people were arrested in a drug bust on County Road 155 in Higdon in DeKalb County on Tuesday, including an Ooltewah woman.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they received several tips about drugs being at the residence. As a result of the search, officials have arrested nine people; seven adults and two juveniles. The juveniles were transported to the juvenile probation office in Fort Payne. 

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says, “The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit and Deputies did a great job on arresting these individuals thanks to the concerned citizen calling in tips or going to our website to submit these tips at www.dekalbcountysheriff.org.”

Arrested were:

  • Daniel C. Pardue, 58, and Daniel J. Pardue, 25, of Hidgon were charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances
  • Doris Y. Camp, 57, of Ooltewah, TN, William C. Haggard, 19, of Hazel Green, and Jared W. Allison, 19 of Flat Rock were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Christopher D. Smith, 20 of Higson was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a warrant for Probation Violation
  • Tyson Aaron Hart, 21 of Bryant was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.