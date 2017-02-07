New fire station opens in Hixson

There is a new fire station now open and ready to respond to emergencies in Hixson.

Fire Chief, Chris Adams says that 15 firefighters have been assigned to Station 11. The station will use a pumper, which has a 1500 gallons per-minute pump and carries 500 gallons of water and 1500 feet of supply line and many other fire, medical, and rescue tools. This apparatus is also equipped with the new mobile data technology, which is part of the mayor's Safer Streets Initiative

"This new station allows for a more efficient use of the departments resources," said Chief Adams, "allowing the department to provide a enhanced services to the North Hixson area."

Station 11 will primarily serve the Hixson and Big Ridge areas. Although, named Station 11 this is the 20th fire station operated by Chattanooga Fire Department.