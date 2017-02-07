NFL-bound Joshua Dobbs writes goodbye letter to Tennessee

NFL-bound quarterback Joshua Dobbs published an online letter Tuesday reflecting on his four years at the University of Tennessee.

Dobbs’ letter entitled “Goodbye, Tennessee” appeared on The Players’ Tribune’s website.

“Whatever the next chapter of my life may hold in store, I’m committed to being a positive influence in my community and to those around me — and hopefully continuing to make Tennessee proud,” Dobbs wrote.

Dobbs, 22, said the 2016 season was “like riding a roller coaster.”

obbs reflected on his Tennessee career, including the game-winning 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings to beat Georgia.

“That Hail Mary against Georgia was the wildest finish I’ve ever been a part of. No question. Nothing comes close,” Dobbs said. “It was astonishing, incredible, unreal.”

Dobbs also reflected on getting recruited to Tennessee after committing to Arizona State, his first snap of his college career against Alabama in 2013, his first start at quarterback against Missouri in 2013, playing at Neyland Stadium, the Pride of the Southland Marching Band, winning the Battle at Bristol and overcoming a 21-point deficit to snap an 11-year losing streak to Florida.

“Even though I will be around campus one more semester to complete my final six hours, this still feels like goodbye,” Dobbs said. “It’s weird knowing that I won’t be going to another UT practice or walk-through.”

Dobbs thanked a number of mentors and role models, including the team’s chaplain Tim Miller, strength coach Brandon Myles, Vol for Life coordinator Antone Davis, Professor Robert Bond, Condredge Holloway, Peyton Manning, Heath Shuler and Tee Martin.

In the letter, Dobbs also thanked his coaches, teammates and people he’s met at Tennessee.

“It’s been a thrilling ride, with some ups and some downs,” Dobbs said. “And I’m sad it’s coming to an end — like any kid on his favorite roller coaster.”

Dobbs signed with Priority Sports & Entertainment in January.

The 2017 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29.

WBIR contributed to this story