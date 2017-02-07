Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian tapped as Falcons OC - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian tapped as Falcons OC

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One day after former Falcons Offensive Coordinator, Kyle Shanahan accepted the San Francisco 49ers Head Coaching position. The Falcons will name current Alabama Offensive Coordinator, Steve Sarkisian. 

This may come as a surprise to Alabama fans because Sarkisian was promoted and replaced former Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin one week before the 2017 National Championship game against Clemson. 

Sarkisian spent most of 2016 as an offensive analyst for Alabama. Prior to Alabama he was the Head Coach at Southern California. He was fired in 2015 for multiple alcohol related incidents at USC. 

Steve Sarkisian coaching career: 

  • 2000–2001 El Camino CC (QB)
  • 2001–2003 USC (QB)
  • 2004 Oakland Raiders (QB)
  • 2005–2006 USC (QB)
  • 2007–2008 USC (AHC/OC/QB)
  • 2009–2013 Washington (Head Coach)
  • 2014–2015 USC (Head Coach)
  • 2016 Alabama (Off. Analyst/OC)
