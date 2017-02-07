Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian tapped as Falcons OC

One day after former Falcons Offensive Coordinator, Kyle Shanahan accepted the San Francisco 49ers Head Coaching position. The Falcons will name current Alabama Offensive Coordinator, Steve Sarkisian.

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

This may come as a surprise to Alabama fans because Sarkisian was promoted and replaced former Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin one week before the 2017 National Championship game against Clemson.

Sarkisian spent most of 2016 as an offensive analyst for Alabama. Prior to Alabama he was the Head Coach at Southern California. He was fired in 2015 for multiple alcohol related incidents at USC.

Steve Sarkisian coaching career: