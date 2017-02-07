High school teacher charged with third-degree rape

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - Police say they have charged a western Kentucky teacher with third-degree rape.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that 25-year-old Charlotte R. Netz was arrested in Union City, Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky on Friday. Police say Netz lives in Union City, but worked as a high school teacher in the Fulton County, Kentucky, school system. The charge involves a 17-year-old juvenile.

Netz is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center. Online jail records don't say whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.