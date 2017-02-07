High school teacher charged with third-degree rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High school teacher charged with third-degree rape

By Associated Press

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - Police say they have charged a western Kentucky teacher with third-degree rape.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that 25-year-old Charlotte R. Netz was arrested in Union City, Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky on Friday. Police say Netz lives in Union City, but worked as a high school teacher in the Fulton County, Kentucky, school system. The charge involves a 17-year-old juvenile.

Netz is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center. Online jail records don't say whether she has an attorney.

