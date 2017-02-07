UPDATE: Cyclist struck by vehicle near Stringer's Ridge tunnel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cyclist struck by vehicle near Stringer's Ridge tunnel

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that the cyclist that was struck Tuesday morning on Dayton Boulevard was attempting to cross the roadway when they were struck.

The vehicle was unable to stop in time and hit the cyclist, who was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: A cyclist was struck by a vehicle  Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Dayton Boulevard.

The accident has closed the Stringer's Ridge tunnel that connects Red Bank and Chattanooga.

The cyclist has been transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

Motorists should expect delays as the accident is being investigated.

