Tax Season is here!

February officially marks tax-filing season across the country. Locally, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), City of Chattanooga and SunTrust Foundation are geared up for the season.

Beginning Tuesday through April 15, the organizations will offer free tax preparation services and resources that will improve financial stability through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program to taxpayers earning less than $54,000 annually. More than 100 IRS certified tax professionals will devote their time and expertise over the next 10 weeks to prepare tax returns at 14 sites located throughout greater Chattanooga and Cleveland. The locations and hours of the sites are as follows:

Chattanooga Area

Brainerd Recreation Center

1010 N. Moore Road

Thursdays – 4:30 pm – 8 pm

Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Highland (Former Old 21st Century School) – Bilingual Site

104 N. Tuxedo Ave.

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 10 am – 8 pm

Wednesdays - 10 am – 6 pm

Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Northgate Mall

2217 Hixson Pike

Mondays – 10 am – 6 pm

Wednesdays – 12 pm – 5 pm

Saturdays – 10 am – 2 am

Walk-ins Welcome

Northside Neighborhood House

211 Minor St.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays – 9 am – 4 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423) 267-22217 to schedule.

Second Missionary Baptist Church

2319 E. Third St.

Monday – Friday – 11 am – 4 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423)805-2926 to schedule.

Signal Mountain United Methodist Church

3419 Taft Highway

By Appointment Only. Call (423)280-1394 to schedule.

Soddy Daisy Senior Center

190 Depot St.

Tuesday – 9 am – Noon and 1 pm – 4 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423) 332-1702 to schedule.

South Pittsburg (Former National Guard Armory Building)

107 E. 10th St., South

Mondays – 9 am – 5 pm (CST)

Tuesdays – 9 am – 2 pm (CST)

Fridays – 2 pm – 8 pm (CST)

Saturdays – 8 am – 3 pm

Sunday – 10 am – 3 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423) 580-0042 to schedule.

Southern Adventist University

Fleming Plaza Mini Mall, Suite #2

Thursdays – 8 am – 6 pm

Fridays – 8 am – 3 pm

Sundays – 8 am - 5 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

730 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 9 am – 2 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Whitwell Library

900 S. Main St.

Thursdays – 9 am – 5 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Cleveland

CrossNet Baptist (Bilingual Site)

2707 N. Ocoee Street

Monday - Friday - 4:30 pm – 8 pm

Saturday – 9 am – 12:30 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423)476-5493 to schedule.

Cleveland Community Center

1334 S. Church St., SE

Saturdays – 10 am – 3 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Cleveland Public Library

795 Church St.

Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm

Walk-ins Welcome

Lee University

Walker Business Building

1120 N. Ocoee St.

Tuesdays – 4 pm – 7 pm

By Appointment Only. Call (423) 614-8000 to schedule.

In addition to having sites set up throughout Bradley and Hamilton counties, volunteers are planning to set up various mobile sites around Chattanooga throughout February. Mobile sites will be open from 8 am – 5 pm on the following days:

February 10

Chattanooga Housing Authority

801 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

February 13 and 14

Erlanger Health System

975 E. 3rd St.

February 24