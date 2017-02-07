Tax Season is here!

February officially marks tax-filing season across the country. Locally, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), City of Chattanooga and SunTrust Foundation are geared up for the season.
Beginning Tuesday through April 15, the organizations will offer free tax preparation services and resources that will improve financial stability through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program to taxpayers earning less than $54,000 annually. More than 100 IRS certified tax professionals will devote their time and expertise over the next 10 weeks to prepare tax returns at 14 sites located throughout greater Chattanooga and Cleveland. The locations and hours of the sites are as follows:
Chattanooga Area
Brainerd Recreation Center
- 1010 N. Moore Road
- Thursdays – 4:30 pm – 8 pm
- Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Highland (Former Old 21st Century School) – Bilingual Site
- 104 N. Tuxedo Ave.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays – 10 am – 8 pm
- Wednesdays - 10 am – 6 pm
- Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Northgate Mall
- 2217 Hixson Pike
- Mondays – 10 am – 6 pm
- Wednesdays – 12 pm – 5 pm
- Saturdays – 10 am – 2 am
- Walk-ins Welcome
Northside Neighborhood House
- 211 Minor St.
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays – 9 am – 4 pm
- By Appointment Only. Call (423) 267-22217 to schedule.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
- 2319 E. Third St.
- Monday – Friday – 11 am – 4 pm
- By Appointment Only. Call (423)805-2926 to schedule.
Signal Mountain United Methodist Church
- 3419 Taft Highway
- By Appointment Only. Call (423)280-1394 to schedule.
Soddy Daisy Senior Center
- 190 Depot St.
- Tuesday – 9 am – Noon and 1 pm – 4 pm
- By Appointment Only. Call (423) 332-1702 to schedule.
South Pittsburg (Former National Guard Armory Building)
- 107 E. 10th St., South
- Mondays – 9 am – 5 pm (CST)
- Tuesdays – 9 am – 2 pm (CST)
- Fridays – 2 pm – 8 pm (CST)
- Saturdays – 8 am – 3 pm
- Sunday – 10 am – 3 pm
- By Appointment Only. Call (423) 580-0042 to schedule.
Southern Adventist University
- Fleming Plaza Mini Mall, Suite #2
- Thursdays – 8 am – 6 pm
- Fridays – 8 am – 3 pm
- Sundays – 8 am - 5 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Urban League of Greater Chattanooga
- 730 Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays – 9 am – 2 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Whitwell Library
- 900 S. Main St.
- Thursdays – 9 am – 5 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Cleveland
CrossNet Baptist (Bilingual Site)
- 2707 N. Ocoee Street
- Monday - Friday - 4:30 pm – 8 pm
- Saturday – 9 am – 12:30 pm
- By Appointment Only. Call (423)476-5493 to schedule.
Cleveland Community Center
- 1334 S. Church St., SE
- Saturdays – 10 am – 3 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Cleveland Public Library
- 795 Church St.
- Saturdays – 10 am – 2 pm
- Walk-ins Welcome
Lee University
- Walker Business Building
- 1120 N. Ocoee St.
- Tuesdays – 4 pm – 7 pm
By Appointment Only. Call (423) 614-8000 to schedule.
In addition to having sites set up throughout Bradley and Hamilton counties, volunteers are planning to set up various mobile sites around Chattanooga throughout February. Mobile sites will be open from 8 am – 5 pm on the following days:
February 10
- Chattanooga Housing Authority
- 801 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
February 13 and 14
- Erlanger Health System
- 975 E. 3rd St.
February 24
- Memorial Hospital
- 2525 DeSales Ave.