UPDATE: Strong afternoon/evening storms expected

UPDATE: Showers and storms will move through our area this evening and will end after midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50's with some clouds breaking up a bit on Wednesday. The sunshine will let the temperatures climb into the low 70's. Another round of showers will move by Wednesday night with lows dropping into the low 40's. Winds will pick up out of the northwest up to 20 mph and they will be gusting to near 30 mph.

TRACK THE STORMS | Channel 3 iRadar

Thursday will be blustery in the morning with strong winds from the northwest and we will see some sprinkles in the valley along with flurries in some of the higher elevations. Temperatures will be holding steady or slowly dropping throughout the day. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon. Friday morning will be quite cold and in the mid 20's in the city and near 20 elsewhere.

Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid 50's. We should see more clouds for the weekend with only a small chance for a light shower or two. Highs will be mild and in the low 60's Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

Next Monday will rainy and warm with highs near 70. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday.

For the complete forecast, get the WRCB Weather app for your smartphone or tablet. Paul Barys

TUESDAY:

5pm... Strong Storms, 62

WEDNESDAY: