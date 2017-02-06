Trial underway for man accused of plotting mosque attack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trial underway for man accused of plotting mosque attack

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA  (AP) — Trial is underway in Chattanooga for a 65-year-old Tennessee man accused of planning an attack on a mosque in New York.

Robert Doggart, who ran for Congress in 2014 in East Tennessee and finished with 6 percent of the vote, went on trial Monday in U.S. District Court.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2lizguk ) reports prosecutor Saeed Mody spoke to the 12-person jury first after lawyers spent the morning choosing jurors from a pool of 32 people.

Doggart has pleaded not guilty to the accusations.  

The trial is expected to last about a week.

